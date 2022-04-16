Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Evans Bancorp worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 246.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

