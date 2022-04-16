Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,436 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RumbleON were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 519,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $370.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.69. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $440.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.61 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

