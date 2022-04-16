Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $89.07.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

