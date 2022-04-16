Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $165.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,576,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.