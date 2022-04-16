MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.17. 31,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,596. MMEX Resources has a 1 year low of 0.13 and a 1 year high of 20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is 0.34.

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

