MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits One Day Volume of $4,661.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $4,661.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,245.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.97 or 0.07521228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00274743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00848517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00093209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.21 or 0.00586920 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00356540 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

