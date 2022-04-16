MileVerse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.17 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, MileVerse has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a market cap of $29.52 million and $4.17 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.07 or 0.07495304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.65 or 0.99986818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041695 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,971,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars.

