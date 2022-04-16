Michael Linse Sells 1,576,794 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $1,313,379.14.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.25. 9,594,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384,347. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 74.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 64,782 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 58.3% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

