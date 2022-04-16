MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

