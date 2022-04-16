Metminco (LON:MNC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Metminco Limited (LON:MNC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Metminco shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,449,987 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.34.
About Metminco (LON:MNC)
Further Reading
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Metminco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metminco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.