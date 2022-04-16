Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Up 96.6% in March

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MEIL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 10,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,776. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

Methes Energies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.