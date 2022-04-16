Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Up 96.6% in March

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of MEIL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 10,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,776. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.
Methes Energies International Company Profile (Get Rating)
