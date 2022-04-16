Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and $45,568.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,030,330 coins and its circulating supply is 80,030,232 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

