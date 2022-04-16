MetaHash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $690,872.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $690,872.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07475710 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,375.89 or 0.99754619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041414 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,367,986,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,197,416,280 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.