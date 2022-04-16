Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) Shares Down 1.2%

Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. 32,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

