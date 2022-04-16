Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 230.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

