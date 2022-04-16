Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.63.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 230.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
