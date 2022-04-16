Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.