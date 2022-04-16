Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $124.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

