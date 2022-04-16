McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $270.00 at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.50.

Shares of MCD opened at $250.51 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.78. The stock has a market cap of $185.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

