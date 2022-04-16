Mattern Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after buying an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,139. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

