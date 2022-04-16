Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea. They report their financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

