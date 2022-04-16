Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will announce $262.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.60 million to $265.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $223.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

