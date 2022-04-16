Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 148,720 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.61 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.