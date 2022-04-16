Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.48.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$706.81 million and a P/E ratio of -92.33.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

