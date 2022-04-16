ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.00.
ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07.
In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
