Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MTEX stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 6,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mannatech by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter worth $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

