MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.85. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 7,119 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Taglich Brothers reduced their target price on MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MamaMancini’s by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MamaMancini's

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

