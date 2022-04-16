Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.64

Shares of Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.64 and traded as low as $33.00. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 625 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64.
Madison County Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBK)
