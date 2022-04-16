MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $50.90 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $218,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

