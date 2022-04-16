LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.53.

LYB opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

