LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP opened at $13.29 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.