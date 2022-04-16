Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

