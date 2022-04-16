Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 55,236 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,236 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Comerica worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,443,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,671,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 238,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $88.37. 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

