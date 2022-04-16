Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 244,486 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244,486 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $34,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.65. The stock had a trading volume of 552,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,245. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.16. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

