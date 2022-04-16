Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.43. 1,180,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,153. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

