Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,248 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $2,404,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $47,948,303. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,624. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

