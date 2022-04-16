Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,958 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,619 shares of company stock valued at $30,882,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,511. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -228.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average of $215.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

