Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $36.19 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cincinnati Financial worth $36,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

CINF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.19. The company had a trading volume of 358,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,152. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.