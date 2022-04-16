Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.27 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1,567.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.28. 2,618,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

