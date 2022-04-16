Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,886 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Shares of KR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,301,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,151. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

