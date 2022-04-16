Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,919 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Schneider National worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 81.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 460,038 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 857,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,690. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 over the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

