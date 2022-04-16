Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,843 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $36,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.48. 39,312,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,500,784. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

