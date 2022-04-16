Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.46. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

