Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FCN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.95. The stock had a trading volume of 96,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.45.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

