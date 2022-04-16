Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 739,175 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 739,175 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $61,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. 52,731,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,464,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

