Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 11,003 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 211.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 1,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 770.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 7,846.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.26. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $523.94 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

