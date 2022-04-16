Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $66,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.52. 1,516,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,323. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average of $196.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

