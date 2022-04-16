Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 575,290 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 238.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.93. 34,043,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,676,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.