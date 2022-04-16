Loop Capital Trims Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Target Price to $28.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.86.

TPX stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

