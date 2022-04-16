Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $577,034.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $577,034.00 and approximately $21,361.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,415,163 coins and its circulating supply is 23,339,736 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

