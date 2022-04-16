Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Up 100.6% in March

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,000 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the March 15th total of 387,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
LIZI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 105,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Lizhi has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 57.74% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $87.93 million for the quarter.
Lizhi Company Profile (Get Rating)
LIZHI INC. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
